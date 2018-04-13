REM columnist Natalka Falcomer has been appointed EVP of corporate development at Chestnut Park Real Estate in Toronto.

Falcomer is an experienced lawyer and real estate manager and is the third lawyer to join the management team. “Natalka’s real estate knowledge along with her legal background supported by her easy-going personality will be a tremendous addition to our prestigious organization,” says Chestnut Park CEO Chris Kapches.

Falcomer was winner of the 2015-2016 Real Estate Institute of Canada’s Education Award, the Bentall Kennedy Literary Award, the Patrick J Harvey Memorial Award and the 2017 QuadReal Literary Award. She is a REIC director (Toronto Chapter) and recently completed a successful legal call-in show on Rogers TV.