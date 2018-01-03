Nancy Bailey joins Engel & Völkers Niagara-on-the-Lake

Sales rep Nancy Bailey is bringing her 25 years of sales and marketing experience to Engel & Völkers Niagara-on-the-Lake. She was formerly with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Bailey’s “career in the luxury hotel sector, passion for the Niagara region and contacts in the luxury hotel, development, winery and arts are desirable qualities to her contacts and clients,” says the company in a news release. “She has worked closely with many industry leaders and has a keen awareness of the value of networking and partnerships to get results.”

The company says her “success in luxury sales is recognized year after year for her achievements” but that she offers the same level of service regardless of price range. Bailey says she “has adopted the philosophy that luxury is an experience, not a price point.”

She is a past sponsor of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament. She raised more than $50,000 for the new Community Centre. Since 2016, she has served on the board of the Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Niagara-on-the-Lake Fund Advisory Committee (part of the Niagara Community Foundation), the Cultural and Art Centre advisory committee and the Governor’s Council of the Shaw Festival Theatre.