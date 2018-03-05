Muskoka-based real estate salesperson David Reid has assumed the role of president of the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA).

“Real estate is changing. OREA is committed to protecting the dream of home ownership for future generations and making sure our members are equipped for the modern real estate marketplace,” says Reid in a statement.

Active in the real estate profession for 14 years, he is co-owner and sales rep at Enjoy Muskoka Realty in Muskoka. He is a past-president of the Muskoka Haliburton Orillia – The Lakelands Association of Realtors and previously served as director of the association.

OREA represents 70,000 brokers and salespeople who are members of the 38 real estate boards throughout the province.