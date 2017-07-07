By Dan St. Yves

You’ve spotted your dream property on your way home from work. It’s perfect!

And better yet, it’s listed for sale. All you must do now is list your current shack, get a satisfactory offer fast and then you can make an offer on that breathtaking vision of residential architecture!

As you wander around your current house, though, you discover a few concerns that may need to be addressed before you’re likely to receive an offer of any kind, any time soon. I refer to this as Murphy’s Law of Timing in Respect to Listing Your Home For Sale. Less wordy types might refer to it as bad luck.