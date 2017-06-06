Mortgage Smarts: Book written by real estate agent and mortgage broker wins award

Mortgage Smarts, a guide to mortgage procurement in Canada by Victoria real estate agent Helen Jones and mortgage broker Peter Dale, has won the 2017 Independent Publisher Book awards silver medal in the Finance, Investment and Economics category.

Dale is a registered mortgage broker with Sidney-based Yardale Mortgage Company and the founder of Betterthan50.com. Jones is managing broker at Jonesco Real Estate and has been in real estate since 1974.

Conducted annually, the Independent Publisher Book Awards honour the year’s best independently published titles from around the world. The awards are intended to bring increased recognition to the thousands of exemplary independent, university and self-published titles published each year. The 2017 awards attracted 5,000 submissions from 15 countries.

Dale and Jones teamed up to demystify the process of mortgage financing.

“Helen and I wanted to explain all the quirks of applying for a mortgage in Canada,” Dale says. “We did not see our readers as dummies, but rather as developing smarts. We are pleased that the judges recognized this and that we received this award.”

Published through Friesen Press, Mortgage Smarts focuses the readers’ attention not just on the costs of getting into a mortgage, but the costs of getting out of one as well. It takes readers through all aspects of the mortgage application process in the order a house buyer would need it.

There is a chapter on the history of mortgages, a chapter on essential terms and one about the specifics of the mortgage application process. Another chapter looks at how to get out of a mortgage. Other chapters relate the mortgage to the purchase of a home and special cases.

The book looks at mortgages for houseboats, mobile homes, agriculture and for the first time anywhere in Canada, Islamic mortgages, the authors say. Finally, the book covers mortgages for immigrants and for temporary workers with legal permits to work in Canada.

“Since procedures and mortgage laws very across the country, the book contains links to further information for each of the provinces as well as Yukon, North West Territories and Nunavut,” Jones says.

Mortgage Smarts is available for order from FriesenPress.com and Barnes & Noble, as well as book retailers. Readers can also purchase the e-book on Kindle, Nook, iTunes, Kobo and GooglePlay.