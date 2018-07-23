More than 8,000 real estate and industry professionals attended the Toronto Real Estate Board’s 18th annual Realtor Quest, Canada’s largest real estate trade show and conference. Attendance was up by more than five per cent compared to 2017.

The event attracted Realtors from across Canada and the U.S. It included several keynote presentations, professional development sessions, a newly expanded trade show and several other attractions.

At TREB’s Spring Annual Meeting, more than 1,200 members received updates on board matters from TREB president Tim Syrianos and CEO John DiMichele, as well as a keynote presentation on the economy from CIBC deputy chief economist Benjamin Tal.

There were also updates from Barb Sukkau, president of CREA; Michael Bourque, CEO of CREA; David Reid, president of the Ontario Real Estate Association; and Michael Beard, president of the Real Estate Council of Ontario.

The meeting’s attendees were also among the first to hear the results of TREB’s 2018/2019 Board of Directors elections, including 2018/2019 TREB president-elect, Michael Collins.

From tech and real estate experts, to futurists, and motivational speaker Mel Robbins, Realtor Quest boasted several featured speakers.

Attendees tuned in for TREB Trends’ two panel sessions: Professionalism & Compliance in Today’s Industry and Provincial Election Candidates Debate Housing Issues, in which representatives from each major party debated issues of particular relevance to Realtors in the Ontario election.

This year saw an increase in trade show exhibitors, with more than 260 industry exhibitors setting up shop on the newly expanded 130,000-square-foot trade show floor.

Other trade show attractions included Health Quest, which gave attendees a chance to unwind in a relaxed atmosphere while taking advantage of a variety of complimentary wellness services, as well as the revamped TREB Pavilion, where members could learn more about existing and upcoming TREB services.

The next Realtor Quest will be held on May 29 and 30, 2019.