MLA Canada is opening a new office in Langley, B.C. this fall.

“The expansion is part of the company’s strategic vision for growth in Western Canada. Our client base is increasing in the Fraser Valley along with significant interest from established Vancouver developers planning to enter into this active housing market,” says Cameron McNeill, executive director and partner of MLA Canada.

Brittany Reimer has been appointed as managing director of the new office. She will work alongside the company’s executive team for day-to-day operations. Previously, Reimer held a senior leadership role with MLA Canada and consulted with developers. She brings expertise in building high-impact, innovative marketing and sales programs for residential developments, the company says. “Her background as a Realtor and as a long-time resident in the Fraser Valley will add exceptional value and real estate market insights for clients and home buyers.”

“We will unveil a new office concept in the fall, which will bring an elevated experience for developers and homebuyers in the region,” says McNeill.