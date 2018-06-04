Mississauga Real Estate Board launches MLS system, joins ORTIS

The Mississauga Real Estate Board now has its own MLS system after joining Ontario Regional Technology and Information Systems (ORTIS), a regional MLS listing service shared by 11 other local real estate boards.

This means their members’ listings have the potential to be viewed by an additional 10,000 Realtors from Niagara to Barrie, says the board. Mississauga Realtors have access to the MLS systems of the other ORTIS members.

“The No. 1 benefit of belonging to the Mississauga Real Estate Board is that members will have access not only to the Mississauga MLS system, but to 11 additional MLS systems. This combined with their membership in the Toronto Real Estate Board means that Mississauga Realtors have access to the most up-to-date information for Mississauga and the surrounding communities,” says the board in a news release.

The MREB was formed in 1954.