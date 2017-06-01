Mike Rampf and Shawn Anderson join Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Mike Rampf and Shawn Anderson, founder and co-founder of the VANCITYliving Team, have joined Engel & Völkers Vancouver.

Rampf and Anderson came from Re/Max, where they had been a top producing sales team in Vancouver, ranked within the Top 100 Re/Max teams in Canada in 2016. Now based out of the Engel & Völkers office at 130-1152 Mainland St. in Yaletown, they will continue to serve the Downtown, Vancouver Eastside, Vancouver Westside and North Shore markets.

“Since opening less than a year ago we have experienced considerable growth in Vancouver,” says Greg Carros, license partner and managing director, Engel & Völkers Vancouver. “Having the area’s top team, led by Mike and Shawn, was the next logical step. Mike and Shawn personify a high-level of professionalism and expertise.”

The team is on track to beat their 2016 total of over $100-million in real estate sales, the company says.