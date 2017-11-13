Michael Beard named CEO of the Real Estate Council of Ontario

The Real Estate Council of Ontario has appointed Michael Beard as its new CEO.

Beard most recently served as president and CEO of the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and was previously TSSA’s VP, operations. He has “a strong regulatory background, familiarity with the Delegated Administrative Authority model and knowledge of how to lead an organization with a wide array of stakeholders,” says a statement by Mike Cusano, chair of the Board of Directors.

“We look forward to working with him on continual improvement in how we regulate the province’s more than 80,000 salespeople, brokers and brokerages, and in our commitment to protecting the public interest through a fair, safe and informed marketplace,” says Cusano.