Melissa Lewandowski has been appointed senior director of marketing for Canada by Coldwell Banker Canada.

Lewandowski spent six years as national marketing manager for Royal LePage Canada and nine years with the Ontario Real Estate Association, holding a succession of marketing positions. Her accomplishments include development and implementation of social media platforms and marketing strategies aimed at lead generation and retention.

In her new role with Coldwell Banker, Lewandowski’s responsibilities include the development and implementation of Canadian marketing strategies and a social media plan.