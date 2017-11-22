Matt Santagapita and his Santa Sells Houses Real Estate Team have joined Re/Max Centre City Realty in London, Ont.

The brokerage says Santagapita has over a decade of real estate expertise and will be getting his broker’s license later this year. He made the move because of broker Carl Vandergoot’s reputation in the industry, the company says. “Carl is well known for being a leader, an innovative businessman, and a real estate expert known to inspire his associates.”

The company says, “Matt’s mission is to lead his team in the communities they serve. He envisions providing his customers with the best experience, from beginning to end, and believes this can be achieved by providing ethical, honest and quality service.”