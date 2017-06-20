Marion Barry, a broker with Royal LePage True North Realty in Fort McMurray, Alta., recently was recognized with an Honorary Life Membership by the Alberta Real Estate Association (AREA).

Barry began her real estate career as an appraiser in 2006 and worked as a sales associate with Royal LePage, Realty World and Sutton Group franchises before joining her current brokerage in 2000.

The award is presented for the contribution an individual has made to AREA and to the real estate industry generally, as well as the individual’s contributions to the community.

Barry has performed volunteer work for many local causes, including the Waypoints Women’s Shelter, the Festival of Trees that allows children to purchase affordable gifts for their parents at Christmas time, the Wood Buffalo Food Bank and others. She also has sponsored the Canadian Slow Pitch Championship that was held in Fort McMurray, the Fort McMurray Oil Barons Hockey Team, and other minor hockey teams and adult slow pitch recreational league teams.

Barry has also served on several Fort McMurray Real Estate Board and AREA committees.