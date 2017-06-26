Marcus & Millichap hires Andrew Riley as senior associate

Commercial real estate investment services firm Marcus & Millichap has hired Andrew Riley as a senior associate specializing in mixed-use office investment sales throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Riley brings eight years of investment sales experience in commercial real estate brokerage and has previously held positions at CBRE and Cushman Wakefield Toronto.

Mark A. Paterson, regional manager for Marcus & Millichap, says, “As a senior associate, he will focus on growing his business, sharing in our collaborative office culture and extending the advantages the Marcus & Millichap platform has to offer to clients throughout the region.”