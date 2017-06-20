By Ryan Hodge

Real estate is a highly engaging business that requires a substantial amount of energy output for success. What we often don’t realize is that we must manage the energy coming into each of our experiences just as efficiently.

Whether you’re facing challenges with clients, colleagues or time management, research how to maintain optimal energy levels to sustain long-term success. Here are four discoveries to consider for your own personal energy management.

Meditation:

Often overwhelming at first but highly effective, this process may serve you well on even a small level each day. Clarity is not an achievement but is an existing part of our well being.

Consider a five minute “breath focused” meditation, simply detaching from the thoughts that come into your mind as best you can. My simplest advice is to start slow and just try your best. Start with five minutes, moving up to 10 minutes, 15, 20 and so on over time. I find mornings are the best time and just starting the process may do you wonders.

You may also find some excellent “guided meditations” on Google and YouTube to get you started. One of my favourites is Angel Therapy by Doreen Virtue.

Emotional freedom techniques, also known as Tapping:

This highly effective ritual is a bridge between ancient Chinese acupressure and modern psychology. It is a fast and effective strategy for relief from circumstances you may be encountering or putting extra or unnecessary thought into. By “tapping” on specific points of your body, you lessen the charge associated with your situation or things you may not feel good about. You will put yourself on the path of alignment and well being.

Chakra work and energy scans:

This is another form of awareness. It’s a system based on scanning various parts of the body including your “crown, third eye, throat, heart, solar plexus, sacral and root chakras.” These are the common names given to different centres of energy in your body.

Understanding how energy enters and exits your body can be useful in navigating your own path and determining challenges and “blocks”. You will learn to find resolve and embrace all at once. There are many resources available to guide you in this space and I encourage you to consider reiki as an option for some additional support when you first start out.

Understanding two universal laws:

Although there are many universal laws, start by focussing on two that are commercialized and exposed in mainstream media. The Universal Law of Attraction is a great place to start in understanding that “like attracts like”. We do not attract what we want, but we attract what we are. In understanding and applying this principle you can navigate your own energy and well being, attracting more of the same into your own experience.

The Universal Law of Association is just as important to understand that although we have an energy output, we also have an energy input. In other words, we “take on” other peoples’ energy in every experience that we encounter.

This law indicates that we become like the five people we associate with most. What an excellent place of reflection and discovery and a point of reference for your current space and time.

Energy work is a vast topic spanning many different systems and resources. You could study this work for lifetimes and still only scratch the surface of the resources and guidance available to you.

The purpose of this article is to broaden your horizons on what energy work may do for you inside and outside of your real estate career, enhancing each of your experiences as you move forward on your journey.

Be well. Be love.