Macdonald Realty opens boutique offices in Sidney and Sechelt

Macdonald Realty has opened two new locations, in Sidney on Vancouver Island and in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast of B.C. These offices join the provincewide network of 20 offices operated by Macdonald Realty, a B.C. owned and operated brokerage with a 70-year history.

“We’re focused on serving British Columbians in communities of all sizes,” says Jonathan Cooper, vice president of operations. “Smaller offices like Sidney and Saanich, led by strong local Realtors, have become an important part of Macdonald Realty’s growth strategy over recent years.”

In Sidney, the new office opened with six agents and is spearheaded by Chace Whitson, a multiple MLS Gold Award winner who has been with Macdonald Realty since 2013.

The Sechelt office resulted from a meeting between managing broker Patricia Place and Medallion Club winners Barbie Whitworth and Shay Moudahi, who decided to move to Macdonald Realty.

“The new office is opening at just the right time with the Sunshine Coast market really heating up,” says Place, a part-time Sunshine Coast resident who also manages the company’s Squamish, West Vancouver and North Vancouver locations.