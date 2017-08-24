The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) hosted its annual Past Presidents Dinner at the Highland Country Club recently, bringing together nearly 20 LSTAR past presidents to celebrate more than 60 years of history, community reinvestment and camaraderie. The evening paid special recognition to LSTAR 2015 president Carl Vandergoot.

One of the night’s memorable moments was the fellowship between LSTAR’s most senior past president, Ron Richardson, who served in 1948, 1949 and 1959, and the association’s newest leader, president-elect Jeff Nethercott.

“It was an honour to be invited to the LSTAR past president event as I ramp up for the 2018 presidency,” says Nethercott. “It was an amazing opportunity to connect and learn from others. So many things have changed in our industry, but the people who care to improve our profession and give back their time volunteering has stood the test of time.”