The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) has awarded $6,000 to four outstanding students, supporting their post-secondary endeavours.

The LSTAR Student Scholarship Awards recognize four university or college-bound students who have demonstrated academic excellence, a high level of school and community involvement, maturity, responsibility, initiative and strength of character. Eligible applicants must be either the children, grandchildren or under the legal guardianship of members or staff of the association. Each award recipient receives a $1,500 bursary.

The 2017 recipients are Felicidy Hocking, granddaughter of member Cathy Swan; Jack Peifer-Dawson, son of member Tracy Peifer; Natalia Pineda, daughter of member Sandra Pineda; and Chi-en (Amy) Tai, daughter of member Su-chen Chang.

“These students are the future leaders of our community and we congratulate them on their amazing achievements,” says Jim Smith, LSTAR president. “We are proud to support their post-secondary studies and wish them every success as they pursue their dreams.”