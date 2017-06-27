Lorena Vital of Royal LePage Meadowtowne Realty in Mississauga, Ont. was recently presented with the 2017 Ronald E. Sanderson Community Service Award, which is presented annually by the Mississauga Real Estate Board (MREB).

“Lorena is someone who wholeheartedly rallies behind a cause,” says a statement from Royal LePage. “Coinciding with the start of her real estate career six years ago, Lorena’s 17-year-old nephew was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. That event led Lorena to focus her energies on raising funds to find a cure for MS, along with the support of a team of friends and family who had equally strong conviction to the effort.”

In her remarks at the Mississauga Annual Civic Reception, Vital said that fundraising is far from easy, but there are lessons she has learned along the way: “It starts with….the power of your ‘why,’” says Vital. “Once you have the ‘why,’ and particularly one as big as the Multiple Sclerosis, you will achieve the ‘what,’ which leads to the ‘when’ and that will help you meet all the right ‘whos,’ so you’d end with the ‘wheres’ and overcome any challenging “hows!”

Vital and her family members have raised more than $100,000 for the MS Society. She also donates a portion of her commission on every real estate deal to the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.