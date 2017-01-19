By Ian Grace

Everyone knows that your existing customers should be regularly followed up with after the successful sale, to build an ongoing relationship and hopefully, customers for life.

How often does that happen, for example, with a car salesperson?  Not very often. But sadly, it’s the same with a lot of real estate salespeople. Once the sale is over they have forgotten their seller and lose contact.

You can take advantage of those other Realtors that don’t follow through with their sellers.

Most agents, once they have lost a listing, never see that seller again. But those who think outside the box have struck a goldmine. Watch the video for more.

Ian Grace
Australian Ian Grace is renowned as the world’s leading authority on real estate advertising and customer service. His customer service ideas book is No. 1 worldwide and his Top 10 Tips for Advertising have been published around the world. Since 2012, with his video colleague Graeme Kelley, he has produced the global promo video for the NAR Realtors Conference and he has appeared at the conference as a speaker nine times. Visit his website.

