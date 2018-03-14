Lone Wolf Technologies has partnered with the Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) to provide the board’s 52,000+ MLS system users with the transaction management solution TransactionDesk.

It includes tools for electronic forms (InstanetForms), eSignature (Authentisign), document management (DocBox), MLS system integration and compliance review. In 2017, Lone Wolf says TransactionDesk users generated 5.5 million transactions, 31 million forms and more than 12.8 million signing packages.

Lone Wolf says it is now set to host the largest real estate community of electronic forms, eSignature and transaction management users in North America.

Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Lone Wolf, says TREB members will also have access to the company’s Listing Upload and MLS integration features, as well as broker compliance and file review tools as an upgrade. “TransactionDesk will save TREB members an incredible amount of time and ensure compliance with every deal, efficiencies that will elevate the experience for everyone involved in a real estate transaction,” he says.

The partnership, which will launch in late spring, also includes integration with TREB’s MLS system provided by Stratus Data Systems, and the ability to link to property assessment and land registry databases. These integrations, along with pre-programmed electronic form integration from both TREB and the Ontario Real Estate Board, will eliminate the need for duplicate data entry in multiple systems, “helping members accelerate essential tasks in their transaction workflow, like adding listings and filling out forms,” the company says.

Lone Wolf also recently announced the appointment of Tom Benson as chief sales officer. This hiring comes at a pivotal time for Lone Wolf, as the company looks to expand its presence in real estate brokerages across North America, the company says.

Benson joins Lone Wolf with sales and operational experience from technology companies such as Intuit and Dell. While at Dell, Benson launched the Dell Oklahoma City campus and was part of the leadership team that supported the growth of 200 team members to 2,000. He also led teams whose annual revenues ranged as high as $600 million.

At Lone Wolf, Benson will spearhead a sales division focused on expanding the company’s footprint in the U.S market.