Cambridge, Ont.-based Lone Wolf Technologies has appointed Brian Jamieson as its new chief operating officer. The company says the hiring comes at a pivotal time for Lone Wolf as it seeks to expand its footprint in the U.S. market.

Jamieson joins Lone Wolf from HighJump, a global provider of supply chain management software and trading partner network technology, where he served as senior VP of operations. In his 11 years with the company, he was a key member of the executive team that successfully grew revenue, completed several acquisitions and innovated in the implementation and support areas, the company says.

At Lone Wolf, Jamieson will directly oversee the Professional Services, Client Support and Client Success teams.

“Even more than experience, what I’m most excited about (with this addition) is Brian’s leadership ability,” says Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Lone Wolf. “Through the years, Brian has built many high-performance teams and has a knack for recruiting, motivating and retaining key employees. His intangibles, combined with his experience in project management, financial planning, customer care and process innovation will serve our company well as we continue to get bigger.”

Lone Wolf Technologies provides residential real estate software and has products in over 10,000 offices across Canada and the U.S.