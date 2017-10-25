Lone Wolf acquires Instanet Solutions

Real estate software company Lone Wolf Technologies, based in Cambridge, Ont., has acquired Instanet Solutions, a provider of transaction management, electronic forms and eSignature solutions for the real estate industry.

“Instanet is an industry leader in transaction management solutions for the residential real estate market. The company has over 500,000 licensed users, as well as a tight integration with some of the largest MLSs in North America,” says Patrick Arkeveld, CEO of Lone Wolf. “The acquisition strengthens our stance in this market by providing our clients with a unique end-to-end solution to drive all of their operations. A fully integrated transaction management-to-back office accounting solution is exactly what our clients are looking for, as it will radically improve the day-to-day experience of running and working in a real estate brokerage.”

Instanet is the provider of TransactionDesk, a transaction management solution comprised of several cloud-based products for document and file management, electronic forms, eSignatures, and file review and compliance.

Lone Wolf says it plans to invest millions of dollars into the combined platforms to enhance the product suite and further integrate the solutions.

The company has products in more than 10,000 offices across Canada and the U.S.