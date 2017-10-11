London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors host Commercial Emerge Conference

In collaboration with OREA, the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) held its Commercial Emerge Conference recently, featuring senior industry leaders and influencers who discussed commercial real estate and retail market trends, issues and opportunities impacting southwestern Ontario and beyond.

“There was an incredible wealth of knowledge and expertise on display, with one of the most powerful lineups of leading experts involved within commercial real estate,” says John Geha, LSTAR CEO.

The conference explored the trends impacting the commercial, industrial and retail sectors, as well as land development trends from several perspectives – North America, Canada, Ontario and regional. The relationship between Canada and the United States was also examined, focused on how foreign tax and the North American Free Trade Agreement affect the major sectors of the market.

“Changes are happening now and with London’s geographical location, we have a tremendous opportunity to further grow the city as a major regional economic engine,” Geha says. “When you consider the breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and smart technology, steady growth in the city’s tech and digital media sector and various transportation initiatives such as the forthcoming Gordie Howe International Bridge connecting Ontario and Michigan, the momentum continues to build.”

The conference featured a presentation from Amy Erixon, principal and managing director of investments for Avison Young. Erixon spoke about real estate technologies and their implications on the marketplace and how these emerging areas can be leveraged in the commercial real estate space.

More than 100 people across Ontario attended the all-day conference, including LSTAR members, business, government and community leaders and influencers, as well as commercial and industrial industry professionals.