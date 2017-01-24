London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors donates $25,000 to eating disorder clinic

The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) pledged to donate $50,000 over a two-year period to the Adult Eating Disorder Clinic. Recently $25,000 was presented to fulfill LSTAR’s commitment for 2016.

“This is the first publicly funded clinic in Ontario and sorely needed,” says Stacey Evoy, LSTAR’s 2016 president. “We are proud to be a part of making this program available and affordable for those who so desperately need assistance to live healthy and productive lives.”

LSTAR adheres to a Quality of Life philosophy, supporting growth that fosters economic vitality, provides housing opportunities, respects the environment and builds good communities and safe neighbourhoods. The money that was donated came from LSTAR’s Business Partners Program, sponsorship, various fundraising events and the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.