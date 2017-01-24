London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors donates $25,000 to eating disorder...

London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors donates $25,000 to eating disorder clinic

0
LSTAR CEO John Geha and 2016 president Stacey Evoy present a cheque for $25,000 to Julie McKenzie, development officer, London Health Sciences Foundation, and Julie Gerber, adult mental health eating disorders social worker.
LSTAR CEO John Geha and 2016 president Stacey Evoy present a cheque for $25,000 to Julie McKenzie, development officer, London Health Sciences Foundation, and Julie Gerber, adult mental health eating disorders social worker.

The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) pledged to donate $50,000 over a two-year period to the Adult Eating Disorder Clinic. Recently $25,000 was presented to fulfill LSTAR’s commitment for 2016.

“This is the first publicly funded clinic in Ontario and sorely needed,” says Stacey Evoy, LSTAR’s 2016 president. “We are proud to be a part of making this program available and affordable for those who so desperately need assistance to live healthy and productive lives.”

LSTAR adheres to a Quality of Life philosophy, supporting growth that fosters economic vitality, provides housing opportunities, respects the environment and builds good communities and safe neighbourhoods. The money that was donated came from LSTAR’s Business Partners Program, sponsorship, various fundraising events and the Ontario Realtors Care Foundation.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

John Geha

0
The industry panel at the LSTAR conferece, from left: Tom Weber, Anthony Passarelli, Joe Kireta, Jed Chinneck and John Geha, LSTAR CEO.

0