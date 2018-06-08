Starting today, Local Logic is partnering with CREA to provide property-specific neighbourhood data for Realtor.ca.

“This partnership is further evidence that the real estate industry in Canada acknowledges the importance of neighbourhood and lifestyle data for home buyers,” says Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO of Local Logic. The company says it collects and shares location characteristics to assist prospective buyers, and real estate professionals, in finding just the right spot. “Scores ranging from walkability, nearby transit and even street sound levels paint a virtual picture of the location before even setting foot on the property,” says the company in a news release.

Patrick Pichette, interim vice president of marketing and IT at CREA says, “Through a pilot on Realtor.ca, we saw a significant increase in the number of consumers who connected with Realtors from listings with this hyper-localized neighbourhood information, so it’s clearly influential in the home buying journey.”