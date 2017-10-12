Living Realty recently launched a Thanksgiving food drive throughout the Greater Toronto Area, aimed at giving back to the community it has been serving since 1980.

A donation station was set up at each of the company’s branch offices, with two in Markham and offices in North York, Downtown Toronto and Mississauga. The brokerage set a goal of 2,000 lbs. of food.

In addition to collecting food at their branches, Living Realty has promised to match all food donations with $1 for each pound of food collected.

Broker of Record Kelvin Wong says, “We are a family company and take pride in the effect we have on the community around us. As part of that, we want to give back and help those less fortunate than ourselves – and what better time to do that than Thanksgiving?”

Living Realty has more than 700 employees, including 600 sales reps. It is based in Markham, Ont.