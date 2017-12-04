Living Realty in Markham, Ont. celebrated a successful Thanksgiving food drive when Stephen Wong, president of the Living Group of Companies, presented a cheque for $2,000 to a local food bank.

The drive was launched with the aim of collecting 2,000 pounds of non-perishable food items in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Wong pledged that the company would donate $1 for every pound of food collected, with a promise that a minimum of $2,000 would be donated.

Collection boxes were installed at all six of Living Realty’s branches in the Greater Toronto Area and the company encouraged all visitors to join in and help the cause.

A total of 1,700 pounds of food was donated. While Living Realty did not meet its goal of 2,000 pounds, Wong said the food drive will become an annual event going forward, with the aim to meet and exceed the goal next year.