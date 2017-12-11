Living Realty is conducting a Toy Drive for the festive season, in support of the Salvation Army’s 22nd annual Toy Mountain campaign. Donation bins have been placed at each of Living Realty’s GTA branches to collect donations of new, unwrapped toys and gifts.

Once received by the Salvation Army, the toys will be sorted by age group and gender then donated to qualifying families throughout the GTA.

People can donate new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages, from 0 to 18, but the Salvation Army has some special requests. In recent years, they have fallen short of their goals for toys for babies, tweens and teens, so they ask people to keep these age groups in mind when donating toys. For children aged 10 and up, they suggest digital music players, hair accessories like curling irons and hair dryers, makeup kits, electronics, books, school supplies, hats, scarves and gift cards.

“The excellent response to our recent Thanksgiving food drive inspired us to keep doing more and make our multiple GTA locations donations points for everyone who wants to give,” says Living Realty’s broker of record, Kelvin Wong. “With the festive season approaching fast, a toy drive seemed like the perfect campaign to follow that up.”