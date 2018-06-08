Letters to the Editor: “A truly distinguished career…”

Re: Heino Molls retires as REM publisher

On behalf of our Canadian team in Burlington and the entire Coldwell Banker Canada network, I extend our congratulations on your retirement after a truly distinguished career in publishing.

As the founding publisher of REM Magazine since June of 1989, you hold a unique place in our industry. Under your leadership for more than a quarter century, REM Magazine has grown to secure its position as the premier real estate trade publication in Canada. Over the years, you’ve seen many changes in our industry, and your insights and guidance have been invaluable.

Your legacy of helping raise the professionalism of our industry and assisting its brokers and sales representatives to reach their full potential through relevant and timely content is a proud tradition that I know your colleagues at REM will carry on in the years to come.

Once again, thank you for your many outstanding contributions to the Canadian real estate industry over the past 29 years, and best wishes for an enjoyable and fulfiling retirement.

Andy Puthon

President

Coldwell Banker Canada