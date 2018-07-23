I am writing in response to the article published on your website on July 9, Purplebricks purchases DuProprio/ComFree . I think it is relevant to point out, for the benefit of your readers, that the actions taken by a for-sale-by-owner assistance company such Du Proprio in the context of a real estate transaction do not constitute real estate brokerage.

According to the Real Estate Brokerage Act, which the Organisme d’autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ), as regulator of real estate brokerage in Quebec, is responsible for enforcing, a brokerage transaction is defined as the actions taken as part of a brokerage contract by which an individual is appointed to act as an intermediary in the sale, purchase or rental of an immovable in return for remuneration. DuProprio does not hold a licence to carry on real estate brokerage transactions as defined in the act.

It is important for members of the public to understand that they only benefit from the protections offered under the Real Estate Brokerage Act when they do business with an OACIQ-licensed real estate or mortgage broker. Indeed, a survey has shown that 71 per cent of people mistakenly believe that they benefit, or do not know if they benefit, from the protections provided by the Real Estate Brokerage Act when they do business with assistance companies.

Marie-Pierre Laflamme

Conseillère, Communications

Brossard, Que.