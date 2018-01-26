Leading Real Estate Companies of the World says Pam O’Connor will leave her position as president and CEO, effective March 31. O’Connor, who has been at the helm of the company since its founding in 1997, is stepping down with plans to remain active in the industry in a consultative capacity, including joining the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) Board of Directors.

Paul Boomsma, who currently serves a dual role as LeadingRE COO and president of Luxury Portfolio International, will assume responsibilities as president and CEO upon O’Connor’s retirement.

“Pam has been the force behind the remarkable growth of our network,” says LeadingRE chairman of the board Joe Horning, president of Shorewest Realtors. “With incredible passion, talent and dedication, Pam has spent decades building programs that support the success of independent brokerages. Her influence across the industry is undeniable, and we are immeasurably thankful for her years of leadership.”

O’Connor began her career in the promotion department of WSB Television in Atlanta and later co-owned Bryson-O’Connor Public Relations in Atlanta, but her professional focus has long been in the real estate industry. The first woman executive to head a major real estate network in 1985, her experience managing real estate and relocation organizations extends back 30 years to prior networks All Points Relocation Service and RELO.

During a time of consolidation for major independent real estate networks in the late 1990s, she was selected to head a new organization formed when leaders from 50 real estate firms joined forces to launch a new non-franchise alternative for independent brokerages. This organization became LeadingRE.

Today the organization has 565 member firms in 65 countries, with corporate offices in London and Singapore. It also has a separate corporate relocation company, RELO Direct, and a luxury marketing program, Luxury Portfolio International.

The company’s online learning platform was ranked No. 3 in the Training Magazine Top 125 list of the most successful learning and development programs in the world.

Stephanie Anton, who has served as executive vice president of Luxury Portfolio International, will assume responsibilities as president of that division. Joining LeadingRE as executive vice president of operations is Jessica Edgerton, formerly associate counsel with the National Association of Realtors.