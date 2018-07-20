Lead Assign, which bills itself as an “artificial intelligence innovator”, has signed a deal for its lead distribution technology with Royal LePage.

Joe Steeves, director, global operations with Lead Assign, says: “Research shows that nearly half of all sales go to the vendor that responds first, and that replying to an inquiry within five minutes can increase sales conversion rates by as much as 400 per cent – yet most organizations lack the ability to quickly qualify and respond to inbound leads without substantial manual effort. Lead Assign uses A.I. to automate that process, ensuring the most suitable agent receives and responds to a lead in minutes, which can often be the make or break factor in closing a deal.”

In the event the first agent is unavailable, the solution redirects the lead to appropriate alternatives, reducing the risk of losing the opportunity due to delayed responsiveness, the company says.

Founded in 2014, Lead Assign is based in Thornbury, Ont. It has customers across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia and is used in the real estate, financial services, insurance and automotive industries.