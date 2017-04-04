The Canadian Realtors Care Foundation has named Laura-Leah Shaw of Vancouver the recipient of its national award.

Shaw, of Re/Max Crest Realty Westside, was selected because of the multitude of charities and activist organizations she actively supports. From supporting Vancouver-based homeless shelters and spearheading animal rights’ groups, to dropping off items at city food banks and being the longest-serving volunteer of the Realtors Care Blanket Drive, Shaw fully devotes herself to helping others, says the foundation.

For more than 15 years, Shaw has been collecting healthy food options for the Lookout Society, an emergency aid organization helping Vancouver’s most vulnerable. Last year she delivered more than 2,500 boxes of food – as well as furniture, clothes and appliances – to the Lookout Society and similar organizations in the city’s poorest neighbourhoods. She was also the first Realtor to join the HomeStart Foundation more than 11 years ago.

Shaw is also passionate about the welfare of animals, says the foundation. She is president of the Anti-Vivisection Society of British Columbia, advocating for an end to animal testing, and has been volunteering with the Vancouver Humane Society for 12 years.

“Laura-Leah is a relentless force for good in her community,” said Ralph Fyfe, chair of the Canadian Realtors Care Foundation. “Her noble commitment to helping others and working towards creating a cruelty-free world is truly inspiring.”

In recognition of the award, foundation will donate $5,000 to Animal Justice Canada – a registered non-profit animal law organization close to Shaw’s heart.

“Being honoured with the Canadian Realtors Care Award is truly humbling. It’s not an award for me, it’s an award for all the people and animals in need that we can touch and help,” Shaw says. “Helping those in need feeds my soul. I hope to be able to use the award to bring new ideas of how to help and encourage the generous giving spirit in even more Realtors.”

The Canadian Realtors Care Award was established in 2015 to honour Realtors who do outstanding charitable work in the communities where they live and work. The foundation’s inaugural winner was Vince Mirabelli of Thunder Bay, Ont. A selection committee reviews nominees and chooses a winner based on the Realtors’ personal contribution and commitment to supporting one or more registered charities in Canada.

The 2017 award was sponsored by REM.