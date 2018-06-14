Lane Boghean of Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina is the new president of the Association of Saskatchewan Realtors’ (ASR) 2018 Board of Directors.

Boghean, a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, has served on committees and task forces for the Association of Regina Realtors (ARR), the Saskatchewan Real Estate Commission and the ASR. He has also served as a director for the ARR and the ASR.

New to the ASR Board of Directors this year are Cristin Korchinski of Realty Executives MJ in Moose Jaw and Deb Honch of Coldwell Banker ResCom Realty in Prince Albert. Returning directors include past president Rich Jeanneau of Colliers McClocklin International in Saskatoon, vice president Teressa Mannle of Realty Executives MJ in Swift Current, Shelby Wilk of Core Real Estate in Yorkton, Harpreet Christie of Re/Max of Lloydminster Barr Realty in Lloydminster, Ashley Turner of Century 21 Fusion in Saskatoon, Noel Geremia of Century 21 Dome Realty in Regina and CREA director for Saskatchewan Len Wassill of Century 21 Parkland Realty in Melville.

Boghean says “2018 will be an important year for both the ASR and organized real estate in Saskatchewan. We look forward to making some big decisions on the direction we’ll take going forward and focus much of our efforts on collaboration with the local boards and other industry partners, ensuring that the members’ interests are always a priority in our decisions.”