Del Touet, owner of Landmark Realty Mission in Mission, B.C., has joined the Royal LePage network. His brokerage now operates as Royal LePage Preferred Realty.

Touet started his real estate career with Royal LePage Fraser Valley Realty in 2000. He later briefly joined a competing brand before returning to his original brokerage. In 2008, he opened Landmark Realty Mission. The company grew over time and currently is the market share leader in Mission in production and agent count, the company says.

Mission lies 80 km east of Vancouver in the Fraser Valley and continues to be one of the Lower Mainland’s most affordable cities. It deals primarily in residential real estate with a small portion of commercial. It services the community of Mission, which has a population of close to 44,000, along with the surrounding communities into Abbotsford, reaching more than 150,000 homeowners.