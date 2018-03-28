The Lakeland Association of Realtors recently contributed $10,000 to Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North, which will impact the lives of families in both Orillia and South Almaguin.

“Partnering with Habitat for Humanity gives local families a chance of home ownership not afforded to them otherwise,” says The Lakelands Association of Realtors president Mike Stahls.

As the official kick-off to the South Almaguin Adopt-a-Home project, Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North broke ground in Emsdale last spring. The build site is at Station Road. Habitat will announce its partnership with a local family in the coming weeks. The Lakelands contribution will go towards the Station Road build in addition to supporting another Habitat build currently underway in Orillia.