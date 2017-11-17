Lacy Watson and Kindra Sowden have joined Randy and Sherri Singler as co-owners of Coldwell Banker Signature Realty in Saskatoon.

Sherri Singler will remain as the firm’s broker of record. The new ownership team has a diverse and extensive base of experience gained in serving the Saskatoon market for many years, the company says. Watson and Sowden are award-winning sales representatives who operate as the LacyKindra Real Estate team.

Randy Singler says the team’s “strong reputation in the Saskatoon market and our combined depth of experience will create a talented and dedicated team to move our brokerage forward.”