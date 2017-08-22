Kyle Lebeau takes over Century 21 Foothills South in Lethbridge

Century 21 Foothills South is under new ownership in Lethbridge, Alta. after changing its name from Century 21 Foothills. As part of his succession planning, former owner Blair Gordon will continue as broker of record. The franchise is now owned by Kyle Lebeau.

“Blair and I started discussing this transition about a year ago,” says Lebeau. “I’ve been an agent for the past seven years and Blair’s mentorship has helped me realize that this is an excellent next step in my career.”

Gordon says, “I’ve been in the real estate business for a long time. With nine offices in Southern Alberta, it was time to scale things back a bit. I look forward to helping Kyle as a broker through the transition as he takes over full ownership.”

During the past five years, the office has increased sales production, despite a soft market.

“I’m excited to get started,” says Lebeau. “Last year we launched a property management service out of our office and I expect that will become a niche for us for commercial and multi-family properties. Our agents are engaged and I look forward to helping them grow their own sales.”

Gordon is celebrating his 40-year anniversary in the real estate business this year. The brokerage recently moved the High River office into a historic building.