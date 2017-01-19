Kodak recently announced the global launch of Kodakit, an on-demand photography service platform designed for businesses. It is available in 37 countries and 92 metropolitan areas, including Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Eric-Yves Mahe, CEO of Kodakit, says: “We saw a need for an all-encompassing service, especially in the travel, food and real estate markets that rely on high-quality digital images to drive their business goals. We’ve been able to incubate and innovate within Kodak and are excited to launch Kodakit as a central hub for photographers and businesses worldwide.”

For photographers, Kodakit says it offers connections to high quality, high volume global brands and eliminates the nitty gritty of marketing, booking, pricing, scheduling, invoicing and payments. For businesses, the company says it offers access to a pre-screened global network of local talent. Clients indicate when, where and how they want a photo shoot to be conducted. The company then handles all other aspects of the process and delivers the images in a dedicated private cloud.

According to research from MDG Advertising, properties with quality photos see a 47 per cent higher asking price per square foot and stay on the market an average of 10 days less than those without quality photos, the company says.