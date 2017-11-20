On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) is hosting its Housing Market Insights forum at Bingemans Marshall Hall.

Registration for the event is open to anyone interested in learning more about Canada’s housing market, how it ties to the global picture and what has been happening in the Greater Golden Horseshoe and Kitchener-Waterloo real estate markets.

The event will feature presentations from CREA’s chief economist, Gregory Klump, Canada Mortgage Housing Corp.’s Ted Tsiakopoulos, Ontario regional economist, and Erica McLerie, senior market analyst.

“This past year has been one of tremendous flux,” says KWAR president James Craig. “Changes to mortgage eligibility, expansions of rent control, a non-resident speculation tax in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Region and increasing interest rates, are all conspiring to make for a very complicated and difficult to predict housing market.

“In Kitchener-Waterloo we saw housing prices increase an unprecedented 40 per cent in April on a year-over-year basis. This forum will help to provide insight into what is driving the market and what the future could bring.”

