The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors (KWAR) recognized eight firms celebrating a combined 295 years of membership at the association’s Spring Gala. The longest-serving firm recognized was Whitney & Company Realty, celebrating a remarkable 80 years of membership. Whitney & Company is KWAR’s oldest firm member and was a founding member of the association when it was first formed in 1937 as the Kitchener-Waterloo Real Estate Board.

Also recognized were:

RW Thur Real Estate, 45 years

Royal LePage Wolle Realty, 40 years

Lohmer Real Estate Services, 35 years

Team Realty KW, 30 years

Jesson & Associates, 30 years

Don Breadner Real Estate, 25 years

KW Casa Realty, 10 years

“Running a real estate brokerage is a challenging business,” says KWAR president Tony Schmidt. “We’re proud to recognize our longstanding firm members who employ our individual Realtor members in what is a very competitive and constantly changing industry.”