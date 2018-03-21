The Kitchener-Waterloo Association of Realtors recently presented donations totaling just over $18,000 to three local charities. Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region, House of Friendship and YWCA Kitchener-Waterloo have each received $6,111 from the Realtors Care Foundation (RCF).

“Our members are proud to support the RCF through the Every Realtor campaign,” says Tony Schmidt, president of KWAR. “RCF funds shelter-related charities across Ontario. KWAR’s participation ensures that investments are being directed right back into our community. Every one of these charities is helping to improve the quality of life in Waterloo regions.”

Since 1993, KWAR has donated more than $1 million to support local charities.