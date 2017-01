As part of the 10th Annual Food Drive and Turkey Fundraiser, members of the Kingston and Area Real Estate Association worked together this holiday season to raise money for area food banks.

Kingston and Napanee area Realtors donated $3,595, which purchased 245 turkeys that were distributed to the Partners in Mission Food Bank and local charities, along with a $500 cash donation.

Gananoque area Realtors raised an additional $3,400 for the Food Bank.