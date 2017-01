Maurice and Eleanor King, known as The King Team, have joined Royal Heritage Realty.

The King Team has been a top producing team in Whitby and Brooklin, Ont. for more than a decade, says Royal Heritage Realty co-owner Paul Etherington.

The brokerage, formed two years ago, is owned and operated by Etherington, Michelle Makos and Joe Pitino. It has more than 140 agents working out of two full service offices in Pickering and Oshawa.