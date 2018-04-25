Online classified website Kijiji has joined the Realtor.ca Data Distribution Facility (DDF) Network. CREA’s DDF allows brokerages that have opted-in to the service to distribute their listings to Kijiji and 11 other real estate advertising websites.

“This is a great service for Realtors,” says Calgary broker Cliff Stevenson, chair of CREA’s Technology Committee. “It allows us to enter a listing in our local real estate board’s MLS system and send it to Realtor.ca, Kijiji and to other websites advertising real estate – all with one click and at the same time.”

“As part of our ongoing commitment to help our partners create meaningful connections with their consumers, we’re thrilled to be integrating this service to our platform,” says Scott Neil, senior director, commercial business, Kijiji. “Streamlining the ways in which Realtors can post their listings is just one of the many ways we hope to strengthen our relationship with the real estate audience and improve their experiences on Kijiji.”

Kijiji is part of the eBay Classifieds Group.