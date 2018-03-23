Century 21 Canada maintains a strong presence in the 2017 Global 21 Rankings, accounting for 12 of the Top 21 offices in the world as well as the top producer in the world. These annual awards recognize the top 21 Century 21 companies, offices, teams and producers by sales production in the Century 21 System worldwide.

“Canada’s real estate market has made headlines around the world, and these results show that the country punches above its weight,” says Martin Charlwood, vice chairman and CEO of Century 21 Canada. “We make up fewer than 10 per cent of the Century 21 agents in the world yet dominate the global rankings.”

Toronto sales rep Ken Yeung of Century 21 Leading Edge Realty in Markham, Ont. earned the title of No. 1 Century 21 producer in the world by units and gross closed commissions. Yeung’s business is mostly in Toronto’s downtown core, focusing on condos. This is his second year in this spot for units, and first for gross closed commissions. It is the fourth consecutive year that Canada has achieved the No. 1 spot for top producer by units sold.

“Once again, I am honoured by this award. My days are quite busy, but when I take a step back and look at all I have accomplished in a year, I’m proud to have made so many people homeowners, and I appreciate the support of the Century 21 Network, nationally and globally,” says Yeung.

Ranking #6 worldwide for production was Fan Yang of Century 21 Platinum Realty in Edmonton. Mark Li of Century 21 Leading Edge Realty took the #9 spot, while Michele Denniston of Century 21 Heritage Group in Richmond Hill, Ont. was 14th and Sam Elgohary at Century 21 Leading Edge Realty ranked 15th.

The Century 21 Coastal Realty office in Surrey, B.C. ranked in second place worldwide. The Goodale Miller Team at Century 21 Miller Real Estate in Oakville, Ont. placed second in the team category. Century 21 Leading Edge Realty claimed top-level rankings in every category: #5 overall company; #1, #9, #15 top sales representatives by production; #6 for highest team production; #3, #17 and #19 for office production.

The statistics are gathered and released by Century 21 International. The awards are given to the top 21 companies, offices, teams and sales associates of the Century 21 System based on the 2017 calendar year production.