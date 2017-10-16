Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting to host second Ultimate Team Summit

Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting is holding its second Ultimate Team Summit Nov. 6 to 8 in Niagara Falls, Ont.

The event promotes “the learning, sharing and collaborating of tools, systems and ideas to achieve success. The goal is to provide proven solutions and a guide to implementing them into your business in order to help provide better service and better options to the public,” the company says.

“Each year we are looking to grow, add new people and share our proven tools of success and sustainability with them. Our plan is to revolutionize the real estate industry around the world, creating the high-profile professional reputation it deserves. We do that one person at a time, one team at a time and one brokerage at a time,” says company president Kathleen Black.

Topics for team leaders include compensation of licensed and unlicensed team members, hiring and recruitment strategies, inside sales plans (in-house and remote options), proven social media plans, technology panels and lead generation tools and systems exclusive to the Ultimate Team Summit.

For information, visit their website. Use the code VIPSUMMIT to get a $100 discount.