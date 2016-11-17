By Carolyne

Using a pound of never frozen medium ground beef, mix in your favourite herbs. I mostly use just a little dried thyme and a pinch of garlic salt.

Work in a whisked whole egg. Stir in two tablespoons of figgy jus from your Asbach Uralt black mission fig cognac marinating jar. Add salt and pepper. Let rest in fridge for a half hour.

Shape into generous hamburgers. Chop a small macerated marinated fig in half and insert the fig in a hole in the centre of each hamburger. In the same hole, poke a piece of fridge-hard blue cheese. Wrap the hamburger around the indent, reshaping it to enclose the fig and cheese. Don’t compact the meat too firmly, just enough so it keeps its shape on the grill.

Refrigerate until it’s ready to grill. Oil the grill so the meat doesn’t stick. Rub the meat patties with a little oil. Don’t make the grill too hot and turn only once. Keep the grill on medium heat. Do not overcook the hamburgers. Remove from the grill and tent to allow to rest so juices redistribute.

Serve on your favourite hamburger bun with crispy fresh iceberg lettuce, a fat slice of fresh tomato, a generous fresh basil leaf and if you like, a slice of crispy bacon. No pickles, ketchup or relish on this burger. No additional accompaniments.

When you bite into the meat the flavour of the cognac marinated fig will release along with the gooey blue cheese. It’s a wonderful adult gourmet treat.

If you don’t like blue cheese, substitute a tiny piece of cold Brie or Camembert.

Now for something really different:

Wash whole beefsteak tomatoes and cut the tops off about 10 per cent from the size. Hollow out the whole tomato. Save the innards, minus seeds.

Crumble or chop the grilled hamburger quite fine. Chop the tomato’s innards and flesh. Mince a small piece of shallot and mash and mince a small piece of garlic clove. Stir well. Chop and add an artichoke heart from a jar in oil.

Mix the crumpled hamburger with little homemade coarse, fresh seasoned breadcrumbs as a binder. Chop fresh basil chiffonade, tarragon and mint leaves, and chop Italian parsley. Add to the mix.

Spray the inside of the firm fresh tomatoes with just a little olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper inside.

Spoon the filling into hollow beefsteak tomatoes. Add a few breadcrumbs on top and a little dry Parmesan cheese. Replace the tomato tops, as covers. Using a square baking pan with sides, bake the stuffed whole tomatoes at 325 F for about 20-25 minutes.

Remove from the oven and drizzle with reduced white balsamic vinegar, to which you have added a little figgy jus from your cognac marinating jar. Spritz the outside of baked stuffed tomatoes with olive oil.

Serve in a feta cheese puddle: purée cheese with a little cream and a little ice water. Mince a little cucumber and mix into the cheese sauce. Stir in a little cracked pepper and a pinch of salt.

Now:

If a salad suits your fancy, a mix of various lettuces, halved hard cooked eggs and several of your favourite raw veggies, dressed for dinner in one of my finest salad dressings, should be an earthmoving plate completed. Wonderful fragrances.

In the mid-‘80s, one day as I was preparing dinner I realized I had collected lots of bits and pieces of still-fresh produce in the crisper in the fridge. By the way, bits and pieces of bell peppers, seeds in, and even onion, cut side down, saved on a small bed of live fresh basil leaves, will keep for ages in the fridge, on an open plate.

Being one not to waste, and in the mood for a very fresh salad dressing, I just started adding things to the blender. Here’s the extremely yummy result:

My Special Blender Salad Dressing, or Dip

(“T” stands for tablespoon; “t,” for teaspoon)

In blender:

2 T peeled and pitted, chopped cucumber

1/3 small very fresh garlic clove (more later)

½ t. salt

¼ t fresh ground pepper

2 T vinegar

¼ t French’s regular mustard

1 raw egg yolk

1 whole raw egg

1 small whole clove of garlic

1 tiny piece of white onion

1 small piece of red pepper, skin on

1 tiny piece of green pepper, skin on

1 T. Romano dry Kraft grated cheese (for some reason the fresh Romano doesn’t work)

1 T fresh dill (or dried)

1 t dried thyme leaves (not the ground thyme)

A tiny sprinkle of dried mint

4 olives (Manzanilla green olives, pimento stuffed)

1 T of liquid from a jar of pimento stuff green olives (McLaren’s is best brand)

1 small chopped artichoke from jar packed in oil

1 T full fat sour cream

Turn on the blender and one by one add and swirl the ingredients in the blender, running at high speed. Leave the blender running and through the fine hole, add Mazola Corn Oil, very gradually at first, until you use up to 1-1/2 cups of oil.

The texture will be like a thick but runny mayonnaise. Stir in juice of just a small slice of fresh lemon. And a teaspoon of lemon zest.

Store in a covered airtight glass container or screw-top glass jar, in fridge. Never store anything that has vinegar or citrus in it in plastic. It keeps for several days.

Use as a general salad dressing or as a dip for crudités.

No one will not enjoy this, even people who claim they don’t like salads or raw vegetables.

In addition, fresh salad: One of my all-time favourites…

One medium large head of iceberg lettuce

Small head of hydroponic leaf lettuce (Boston Bibb)

Very small head of Romaine lettuce

Small red radicchio

Chop coarsely, a cup of fresh, firm, white button mushrooms.

Chopped, fresh, seeded tomatoes. Skin on, red and green.

Halved hard-cooked eggs; however many you enjoy.

Half-head of celery (top half, including leaves), chopped

Green bell pepper pieces

Red bell pepper pieces

Yellow bell pepper pieces

Salt and pepper (fresh ground)

Wash sand out of the lettuce, using hot water, very carefully and shake dry in a clean dish-drying towel. Rewrap, tightly, in a fresh towel and put in the bottom, coldest part of the fridge. It will get crispy like just picked from your garden.

Drain a can of chick peas (garbanzo beans) and sprinkle with thyme. Mince a tiny piece of onion.

Toss everything together with mixed lettuce pieces, and there you have it. Serve in a beautiful wooden salad bowl.

Serve salad dressing in a glass bowl with a small soup or gravy ladle at the table, and everyone can add their own dressing to their crisp, fresh, salad plate.

Enjoy! Bring summer to your table all year long.

From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks.

Carolyne
Carolyne
The working title for Carolyne's Gourmet Recipes cookbook is From Lady Ralston's Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks.

  • Carolyne L

    Every now and then I will reassure my REM readers with this information. REALTORS(r) wear many hats. Some have avocations along with their vocation being real estate agents. Some have hobbies that include gardening among various others, and some enjoy cooking at home. In the process of their daily doings, agents have to eat. My recipes are original, some dating back to the mid-1970’s, revived and updated currently.

    I hope you enjoy my recipes, offered for free here at REM. If you have any questions or comments please share them with REM readers. However you may email me personally at Carolyne (@) Carolyne dot com any time.

    Disclaimer: I receive private emails occasionally asking me how much REM “pays” me for my Gourmet Cooking for REALTORS(r) monthly column. That was one of the very first email questions I received when REM first published the column in 2010.

    Answer: NADA! Not a penny; it is my give-back courtesy contribution thank you to my colleagues of the nearly 40 years that I have been in the industry.

    And a further disclaimer: I recently have been provided about $40 worth of products for testing and sharing with my column readers as I incorporate them into my original recipes.

    I receive no bribes or cash payments from those companies, either. And no additional products beyond the testing. When such products are worthy, I share the product identifications as a courtesy to my REM readers and readers of my future cookbook.

    Likewise I have shared my dozens of real estate specific consumer education articles with REM readers, written totally by me, for my personal use readership web visitors, “freely” among colleagues and their BOR’s, both in Canada and Stateside, who sometimes request reprint rights, for nearly twenty years, since my Net presence began in 1998, as I became one of the first Canadian REALTORS(r) on the Internet.

    Note: the related Gourmet Cooking for REALTORS(r)’ headlines and pictures, except for a couple, since the column’s beginning in 2010, are provided (inserted) by our REM editor, Jim Adair. Not mine.

    And I add, thank you to the readers who write nice private emails to me.
    Always welcome your messages. It would be nice if those were posted on REM.

    But I’ve been known to share some private messages with editor Jim to let him know readers outside of REM share their thoughts when I post REM links elsewhere.

    Those who visit my REM Gourmet Cooking for REALTORS(r) column sometimes are first-time visitors to REM, having searched the Net for an unknown recipe, not unlike a loss-leader at a store, ending up at REM via FB links or general Net links, and they return to read again later, having been introduced to the world of real estate, knowing I am a REALTOR(r), not just a recipe writer, ’cause like in the REM recent “Branding” [Cheers] article, that happens when “everybody knows your name.”

    Cordially
    Carolyne L 🍁

  • Carolyne L

    Since it is Christmas and holiday season, people often ask me for recipes that are not the regular run of the mill, for vegetables to go along with their turkey or ham or other holiday meat servings.

    Many have told me how much they enjoy my recipe for stuffed turkey breast.

    http://www.remonline.com/gourmet-cooking-for-real-estate-professionals-turkey-time/

    Many find that their families have diminished in size with grown children having moved far away, and write to tell me they need recipes they can adjust in size.

    This vegetable recipe is a perfect treat for small indulgences as you choose whatever amounts meet your requirements, easily adjusted to make for a few or for many. Change it up and make it your own.

    I’ve posted the Brussels Sprouts recipe here, below, for our REM readers, since there is no place ideally appropriate to attach it. It will be in my cookbook with other veggie recipes, but for now, many of you might find a use for it this Christmas. File it under “Nobody doesn’t like Brussels Sprouts.”

    ===

    Brussels sprouts, chestnut purée and fresh cranberries. Oh, my!

    Choose sprouts that are more or less uniform in size. Split a small ‘x’ on the bottom of each sprout. Boil Brussels sprouts in salted water. Drain when just fork tender. Toss the sprouts in nutty very hot butter till the edges crisp a little and brown just a bit.

    Use just enough butter to cover a skillet surface. A large skillet with low sides works best to sear the sprouts. Sprinkle on a little nutmeg. And then sprinkle with brown sugar.

    Scald cream in a large skillet with high sides or use a stovetop pot. Allow to rise and fall three times to thicken slightly. Stir into the cream a tin of store bought chestnut purée. Add fresh cooked whole cranberries.

    Substitute: If you don’t have chestnut purée, here’s a possible substitute: in a mortar and pestle, mash a cup, or a half cup, of your favourite nuts: walnuts, cashews, or hazelnuts. Suggest not mixing. Stir the creamy mashed nuts a bit, using a fork, and wipe out every wonderful bit and gently stir into your scalded cream.

    Gently fold in the seared sprouts.
    Fabulous, also, served with pork, cooked any way that you choose. Perhaps present a crown roast of pork, filled with the sprouts mixture. Or serve a platter of “Frenched” chops.

    It’s a good season to remember we eat first with our eyes. Maybe tie a thin red or silver or gold ribbon onto each protruding Frenched bone. Got no ribbons? Pinch shiny side regular foil wrap on each naked bone.

    Deglaze pork pan with Asbach Uralt or your favourite cognac, and reduce. Add a few tablespoons of your black mission fig marinating brandy jus, and using a rubber spatula, drizzle the drippings over the crown roast stuffing or over the chops or sliced pork servings.

    A simple small pork loin, prepared using my bell pepper marinade: http://www.remonline.com/gourmet-recipes-real-estate-professionals-pepper-marinade/ , or two, cooks quickly using a stainless steel skillet, and you don’t even have to turn the oven on. Careful not to overcook whatever meat you choose.

    Can you spell ‘delicious?’ Enjoy.

    Although this Brussels Sprouts dish is good all year round, it’s particularly wonderful at Christmas.

    “From Lady Ralston’s Kitchen: A Canadian Contessa Cooks”