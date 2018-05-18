Joseph Park joins Century 21 Heritage Group as marketing manager

Century 21 Heritage Group in Thornhill, Ont. has hired Joseph Park as marketing manager. He will support the brokerage and its 670 sales reps with branding and real estate marketing initiatives.

Park has more than nine years of experience in brand and corporate marketing, corporate communications and customer experience management. He has won numerous awards in recognition of brand development and media relations, the company says. He has worked both independently for various clients and alongside marketing teams.

In his role as marketing and communications manager for Hankook Tires, he supported one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world with the campaign “Burning Rubber on Ice”.

Park and his team earned recognition in Toronto and New York as a SABRE Awards gold finalist. The awards honour the top Canadian marketing campaigns of the year.

Park says he excited about joining the firm when Century 21 is rolling out a new brand identity.

“The new modern look of the brand will allow our brokerage and salespeople to refresh their marketing approaches and help to define and match the level of services that this brokerage provides,” he says.